Environmental activists jubilant as court blocks planned third Heathrow airport runway

By Yinka Oketikun/ London

An appeal court in England has ruled against the government’s controversial plan to build a third runway at Heathrow Airport. The airport is the second busiest airport in the world by international traffic, and the busiest airport in Europe by passenger traffic.

The court stated that the government has failed to consider the UK’s commitments to reduce carbon emissions under the Paris agreement. As such, the government decision is not consistent with the Paris agreement.

In a summary of the ruling , Lord Justice Lindblom noted that: ‘The Paris Agreement ought to have been taken into account by the Secretary of State in the preparation of the NPS and an explanation biven as to how it was taken into account, but it was not.’

This ruling today has dealt a huge blow to the idea of the Heathrow expansion project at an auspicious time when public concern about climate emmergency is at all time high. It is equally a time when the government has set an ambitious target of net zero emmission by year 2050.

While the verdict has not put an end to the idea of the third runway preposition completely, It is unclear whether the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson could capitalise on this ruling to abandon the project all together.

Boris has always been a vocal critic of the project before he became the Prime Minister. In 2015, the Prime Minister said he would ‘lie down in front of those bulldozers and stop the construction’.

However, when MPs voted in favour of the idea in 2018, the Prime Minister, who was foreign secretary at that time missed voting at that time because he was on official assignment in Afghanistan.

The transport secretary, Grant Sharp confirmed that the government will not appeal the court’s ruling. In a tweet, Mr Shapps stated that ‘Airport expansion is core to boosting global connectivity’ . Heathrow is the 7th busiest airports in the world, with 80 million passengers a year.

If the decision had gone the government way, the £14bn third runway is expected to be completed in the year 2028 with a projected plan of attracting almost 700 more planes on a daily basis, thereby worsening the already toxic rise in carbon emissions.

The legal action to stop the project was brought up by a group of councils in London affected by the expansion, environmental charities including Greenpeace, Friends of The Earth and Plan B, and Mayor of London Sadiq Khan. They were all delighted about the court’s decision and hoepfully believe that this will put paid to the government’s effort on the project.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan said the government must realise ‘that the right choice to make is to abandon plans for a third runway’.

Tim Crosland, at legal charity Plan B, remarked that “It’s now clear that our governments can’t keep claiming commitment to the Paris agreement, while simultaneously taking actions that blatantly contradict it.

“The bell is tolling on the carbon economy loud and clear.”

A top Conservative MP, and former climate adviser to the former Prime Minister Theresa May, Lord Randall also stated that ,“This is an opportunity for Boris Johnson to put Heathrow expansion to bed and focus on the most important diplomatic event of his premiership, the UN climate summit in Glasgow in November. “It’s his chance to shine on the world stage.”

Prof Corinne Le Quéré, at the University of East Anglia, said: “Government needs to put climate targets at the heart all big decisions, or risk missing their own net zero objectives with devastating consequences for climate and stability. I am relieved this is finally recognised in law.”

Meanwhile, Heathrow and the proponents of the runway has always argued that the third runway will provide a veritable opportuntiy for economic boost and international business especially from the end of the year when the UK finally exit the EU.

A spokeswoman to the group said they were confident an appeal to the supreme court ‘will be successful’ and added that they will work with the government to overcome every obstacles to the plan.

According to the spokeswoman for Heathrow, “The court of appeal dismissed all appeals against the government – including on ‘noise’ and ‘air quality’ – apart from one, [i.e. climate change] which is eminently fixable.

“We will appeal [as in interested party] to the supreme court on this one issue and are confident that we will be successful. Expanding Heathrow, Britain’s biggest port and only hub, is essential to achieving the prime minister’s vision of global Britain. We will get it done the right way.”

“No amount of spin from Heathrow’s PR machine can obscure the carbon logic of a new runway,” said John Sauven, at Greenpeace UK. “Their plans would pollute as much as a small country.

So what happens next? While i am unsure of what the likely result of the appeal will be, today’s judgement marks a turning point in the climate struggle in the United Kingdom. It is crystal clear that the British state is taking the implication of the climate emergency as seriously as all it’s citizens have now begun to.”