ERA/FoEN Board Confirms Chima Williams as Executive Director

The Board of Trustees and Governing Board of the Environmental Rights Development Foundation (ERDF)/Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth Nigeria (ERA/FoEN) has confirmed the appointment of Chima Williams as the Executive Director of the organisation effective August 1, 2021.

In the confirmation letter signed by Chair, Board of Trustees/Chair of the Governing Board, Professor Margaret Okorodudu-Fubara, the decision was taken at an extra ordinary meeting of the organisation held July 30, 2021.

Williams had been in acting capacity since October 5, 2020, two days after the former executive director, Godwin Uyi Ojo was relieved of his duties by the board.

Dr Ojo has, however continued to run a faction of the organisation and is engaged in legal disoutation with Williams and the board.

Chima Williams was at a time Head of Legal Resources/Democracy Outreach of ERA/FoEN.

A lawyer, Williams is President, Green Alliance Nigeria, and is in his second term as an Editorial Board Member of Business and Human Rights Journal published by Cambridge University Press, London.

He is a Solicitor and Advocate of the Supreme Court of Nigeria with over 19 years of litigation experience in the areas of human/environmental rights, livelihoods protection/defence, land rights, property rights, criminal and civil litigations.

He has utilised campaigns, advocacy, mobilisation, policy and legislative interventions and litigation at both national and transnational spheres to contribute towards the protection of citizens’ rights, especially against the destructive practices of the extractive industry.