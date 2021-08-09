Ex- housemate, Gifty Powers says ‘satanic’ BBNaija reality show should be shut down

Ex-BBNaija ‘See Gobe’ season 2 Housemate, Gifty Powers has joined the rising number of critics of the popular show, describing the widely-watched reality TV show as satanic.

Powers, who came into the limelight and achieved celebrity status after her participation in the show, at the weekend condemned its organisers and called on government to completely shut it down.

Explaining her stance, the mother of two said there were a lot of things her eyes had seen that her mouth can’t say in connection with the popular reality show which gets viewers across Africa and beyond glued to their TV set.

In anticipation of possibly negative feedback to her posting, the reality TV star referred to her intended trolls as weak and those whom the devil has manipulated

She wrote: “BIG BROTHER NAIJA NEEDS TO BE SHUT DOWN ENTIRELY. I WISH I KNEW WHAT I KNOW NOW.

“BIG BROTHER NAIJA HAS KEPT LIVES IN COMPETITION. BIG BROTHER NAIJA IS SATANIC.

“Well, you can choose to believe me or not. What I have seen, is something my mouth no fit to carry.

“Everyone and their cross. I’ve said my own. The ball is in your court. Bye! Ps: just in case you start to abuse your generation, know you’re starting with your mother indirectly. Number 1 thing the devil does is to manipulate the weak. So congrats on, you are one.”