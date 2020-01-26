Facebook, Andela, UNODC announce second Hackathon competition in Nigeria

Following the successful 2019 event in Lagos which bought together 50 Nigerian students from selected tertiary institutions, Facebook, Andela and UNODC have partnered to organise the second edition of Hackathon4Justice.

Through the UNODC’s Education for Justice initiative, young Nigerians will be bought together for a two-day hackathon event which aims to find technological solutions to tackle crime, uphold justice and promote the rule of law.

The two-day event, taking place at Andela’s headquarters in Lagos on 8th and 9th February, aims to spark creativity in young people whilst pushing their coding capabilities. The competition will also showcase how youth can contribute to implementing SDG 16 which promotes peace, justice and strong institutions and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The first Hackathon4Justice event, which took place in March 2019, saw 50 participants tasked with finding innovative technological solutions to various rule of law issues. The competition was won by a web application from a University of Lagos team, named ‘Let’s Fight Trafficking’. It was designed to help educate about and find human trafficking victims by the trio of David Popoola, Eyitayo Ogunbiyi and Chukwudumebi Onwuli, all undergraduates of the University of Lagos.

The team won a trip to the Global Hackathon4Justice event held in Washington, DC, USA, on the margins of the World Bank’s Law, Justice and Development Week 2019, where they participated as mentors.

‘Let’s Fight Trafficking’ (TFL), developed at the Hackathon4Justice event was created to unmask traffickers. It features an e-learning planning platform on human trafficking; a facial recognition system that matches feed from webcams and other images to determine existing case with similar images in the database; a portal for victim’s close friends to file reports about trafficking in their area and a heat map, generated from report data to let users know where trafficking is most prevalent and take preventive measures.

To learn more about Hackathon4justice visit https://www.hackathonforjustice.org/