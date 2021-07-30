Family buries slain Super TV boss Usifo Ataga at Ikoyi cemetery

The late CEO Super TV, Micheal Usifo Ataga was buried at a private ceremony at the Ebony Vaults in Ikoyi, Lagos amid eulogies and tears from family members, close associates and sympathisers.

The service of songs and funeral rites, held on Thursday and Friday amid tight security.

Ataga was found dead in an apartment at Lekki last month, a few days to his 50th birthday. Following his death, officers of the Lagos Police Command arrested a 21-year-old student of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Chidinma Ojukwu as prime suspect in the murder.

During the funeral service, which held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Lagos, the officiating priest, Very Rev. Fr. Julius Olaitan, described the deceased as a focused man who achieved many things.

He noted Ataga was a man of many parts that meant many things to different people.

“He was a man with enemies, his manner of death is a testimony to that. It is a duty for those in authorities to do the right thing by finding those who brutally murdered him.

“Who can imagine what Usifo went through in the hands of those who tortured him? We should be mindful of what we say on social media.

“Please spare the family of the good name. Our common humanity demands that from us,” he pleaded.

“Death is a terrifying mystery. We’ve not lost him but we’ve gained a soul in heaven. Usifo is now in a place where he can be with reward of his earthly sojourn,” the cleric added.

Speaking at the service of songs on Thursday, the mother of the deceased, Sylvia Ataga, said her son died an undeserved death.

The deceased was survived by a wife and two daughters: Eboselulu and Emoata.

His wife, Brenda Ataga, also described news of her husband’s demise as heartbreaking.

“Finding out of your demise was the worst news imaginable. My mind had raced through all the possibilities of where you were and what could have happened but death, death wasn’t an option,” she said. “The girls and I were looking forward to seeing you, to celebrate your milestone. I had imagined how surprised you would be when you walked in to see a place set up for you. I had imagined the infectious smile.”

His eldest brother, Isi Ataga, thanked the church and other sympathisers for standing with the bereaved family through the difficult moment.