Fatal shooting of Ijeshatedo teenager: Police dismisses, arraigns main suspect

The Nigeria Police Force has dismissed Mr Samuel Phillips who was allegedly responsible for the death of a teenage girl, Monsurat Ojuade at the Ijeshatedo area of Lagos.

A press statement released by the Command’s Spokesperson, Adekunle Ajisebutu stated that Phillips would also be arraigned today.

The statement reads: “This is to inform the general public that Sgt Samuel Philipps who was tried for the shooting incident of 11th September, 2021 that led to the death of Monsurat Ojuade has been dismissed from the Nigeria Police Force. He was dismissed after conclusion of his orderly room trial. The suspect will be charged to court today for murder.

“Recall that the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, had promised that the matter would be properly investigated and that justice would be served. This action is, therefore, done in fulfillment of that promise.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police further sympathises with the bereaved family, and reiterates his earlier promise that justice would be done in this case.”