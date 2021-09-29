FEC approves right to 14-day paternity leave for civil servants

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has today approved the right to 14-day paternity leave for male federal civil servants.

According to the Head of Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, this is to allow the male civil servants to bond with their infants.

Dr Yemi-Esan disclosed this after the week’s virtual FEC meeting presided over by Prof. Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Saying there is need for proper bonding between the father and a newborn, either natural-born or adopted, especially at the early stages of the child’s life, Mrs. Yemi -Esan further explained that fathers of adopted babies of less than four months will also enjoy this gesture.