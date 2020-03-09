FG confirms Nigeria’s second case of COVID-19 was infected by Italian expat

By Peterson Ibi

The federal government has today confirmed the discovery of the second case of the new Coronavius (COVID-19) in the country.

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, who announced this on Monday during a media parley held at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), said the new contact is not a new importation of the virus but was someone who had contact with the Italian who imported it to Nigeria.

He disclosed that 40 persons in Ogun state and 20 others in Lagos state who had contact with the Italian engineer who brought the disease to Nigeria are currently isolated and quarantined.

The Minister who disclosed that about N1 billion has so far been committed to monitoring and preventing the spread of COVID-19, said the second case was detected early due to the close monitor of contacts.

He described the second case as of someone who had close contact with the Italian, just as he disclosed that the driver who conveyed the Italian engineer is also being quarantined.