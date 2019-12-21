FG moves to curtail spread of charcoal anthrax disease in cattle brought to Nigeria from Niger

The Federal government has notified the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) of an outbreak of Charcoal Anthrax disease, Bacterium Bacillus Anthracis variant, in sheep and cattle in the country.

The FG has also mandated the Nigeria Customs Service to be on the lookout and ensure that cattle being brought into the country from Niger are healthy and safe for human consumption. Although the federal government has a months-long ban on importation of good into the country, this does not appear to affect cattle which are brought in mostly from Niger.

The disease was first reported in Niger’s Tillaberry region on September 23, 2019 – where three dead animals were found to have been killed by the disease. Since then, over 100 cattle have been infected with 22 recorded deaths.

The infectious Anthrax agent bacteria can survive for several years in the soil before being ingested by grazing animals, a government source said. Transmission to humans could occur directly or indirectly from infected animals or due to occupational exposure to contaminated animal products.

The disease manifest either as a scratch that could progress into a sepsis or as pulmonary infection due to inhalation of micro-organisms suspended in the air. Without immediate treatment, Charcoal Anthrax is fatal in 20 per cent of all cases.

In a letter to Customs formation seen by our reporter, the Comptroller General of Customs, Ahmadu Alli advised his officers to be extra vigilant to prevent the spread of the disease in the country.

“Headquarters is in receipt of a report which reveals that the Ministry of Agricrultre had notified the World Organisation for Animal Health of an outbreak of Charcoal Anthrax disease, Bacterium Bacillus Anthracis variant, in sheep and cattle in the country,’’ the document stated .

‘’Given the supply of cattle and sheep from Niger to Nigeria, the CGC has directed on the urgent need to place additional precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the disease into Nigeria through the land borders. ‘’