FG official rates FUOYE first among 9 newly created universities, praises VC for infrastructure development

A senior official of the Federal Government and the Federal University Oye Ekiti (FUOYE) Governing Council have expressed satisfaction with the level of infrastructural development and academic excellence recorded by the management of FUOYE, led by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Kayode Soremekun

A Director and Representative from the Ministry of Education, Mr. Abdullahi Saliu Jubri made this known while on inspection of 47 infrastructural projects at both the Oye Ekiti and Ikole Ekiti campuses.

The inspection tour, which was jointly carried out by the Ministry of Education and Members of the Governing Council, also afforded the university management an opportunity to assess the successes recorded so far in terms of academic excellence and issues affecting the institution.

Jubri, who rated FUOYE first among the nine universities established by the Federal Government in 2011, said he was not surprised that the university clinched 14th position in the rating carried out by the Nigeria universities Commission (NUC).

He charged the management to sustain the successes recorded both in academic and infrastructural development.

Meanwhile, the school’s Governing Council has commended Soremekun for a job well done.

The commendation, which was contained in a letter dated February 4, 2020, which was entitled: “Letter of Commendation” and addressed to Prof Soremekun, noted the unprecedented developments in the university.

According to the letter, which was signed by the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Prof. Tunde Samuel, the Governing Council commended the growth in student population since Prof. Soremekun assumed office.