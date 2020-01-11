FG, pcl design winning strategies for internal security at special retreat

In line with achieving the Presidential mandate, the Ministry of Interior employed Phillips Consulting (pcl.) to facilitate a 2- day strategy retreat for Nigerian paramilitary agencies and other stakeholders. This retreat was designed to empower the ministry to deliver on its set mandate of maintaining internal security and citizenship integrity for the promotion of excellent governance.

The outcome of the deliberations was the development of winning security tactics and strategies for reducing insecurity and safeguarding the lives and properties of Nigerians.

The strategy retreat, which held on the 10th – 11th January 2020, at the Zenababs Halfmoon Resort in Ilesha, Osun State, witnessed several top dignitaries in attendance, including Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, the Minister for Interior; Gboyega Oyetola, the Executive Governor of Osun State; Georgina Ehuriah, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior and traditional rulers in the State.

For this engagement, pcl. made use of pASE, their unique strategy workshop approach.

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, gave the keynote address at the retreat. He stated that one of the major factors that contributed to security challenges in the country was the issue of the nation’s porous borders.

On the issue of borders, he said: “This situation drastically led to the twin problem of proliferation of small arms and ammunition in the country as well as the free entry of illegal immigrants many of whom constituted security threats to the nation”.

While presenting his speech on “the case of change and impact on human and capital development”, Foluso Phillips, Chairman of pcl., emphasized the importance of civil servants with good character over numerous academic qualifications.

He stated, “hire character first, everything else, you can train or teach them to do”.

Rob Taiwo, the Managing Director of pcl. gave insights into pcl.’s execution abilities. He stated, “the firm will key into its three-strategy component of analysis, design, and execution to deliver on this mandate.” Taiwo shared key factors that are essential to ensuring successful execution, some of which are:

Purpose: There will be no ambiguity regarding the purpose, processes, individual responsibilities benchmarks, or goals of this project. Two-way communication channels flow across organisation structures

Finance: The presidential mandate states that 32 projects across various agencies must be completed by 2023. While some have commenced, others are yet to be funded. A clear line of funding will be established to last the entire execution process.

People : pcl. boasts of a team of multidisciplinary consultants with the necessary skillsets to drive this initiative to completion. Clear lines of responsibility will be established.

Additional resources will be identified, trained, empowered and held accountable.

Performance: There is a need to track progress periodically in order to ensure that we operate within the scope of the project.

Performance is tracked using a small set of KPI’S, that measure, monitor and intervene.

Some of the key topics highlighted at the retreat include the following; delivering and reporting on President Buhari’s priorities, repositioning paramilitary services for effective internal security management in Nigeria, transforming the Nigerian Custodial centres into reformatory institutions, the NCSA 2019 and ACIA 2015 as tools for effective criminal justice administration in Nigeria, reducing spate of incidents and reversing trend of loss arising from fire disasters, amongst others.