FG to commence rehabilitation of Sango-Ota roads – Fashola

By Michael Adesanya/Abeokuta

Following the intervention of the Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, the Federal ministry of Works has committed to the immediate rehabilitation of the failed portions of Lagos – Sango – Abeokuta highway.

Works and Housing Minister, Raji Fashola, gave the commitment on Tuesday during a teleconference between the State Governor and the Minister’s Team.

According to a statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, areas of immediate attention are the failed portions around Sango-Ota on the Lagos – Abeokuta express road and the Otta – Idiroko road. These Federal roads which have become a nightmare to motorists and commuters.

A team of engineers from the Federal Ministry of Works is expected on Thursday for assessment preparatory to commencement of the rehabilitation works.

At the meeting, called at the instance of Abiodun, were the Minister; Managing Director of the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA), Nurudeen Rafindadi and Director of Federal Highway (Construction and Rehabilitation), Folorunso Esan; among others.

Abiodun reassured the citizens of the state that his Administration will leave no stone unturned in its commitment to build and upgrade public infrastructure across the state, the statement concluded.