Finally, DSS produces Igboho’s 12 detained aides in court

The Department of State Services (DSS), on Wednesday, produced the 12 detained associates of Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, before a Federal High Court, Abuja in compliance with its earlier order.

Justice Obiora Egwuatu had, on July 23, ordered the security agency to bring the detainees in court following an ex-parte motion moved by counsel to the 12 applicants, Pelumi Olajengbesi, to seek for the enforcement of their fundamental rights.

Although the DSS had, on two occasions, failed to produce them in court, the security outfit today, Aug. 4, brought the 12 detainees before the court to show cause why they should not e released on bail.

At the last adjourned date, only eight out of the 12 suspects were brought to the court.

Justice Egwuatu scheduled ruling for 12 noon in the application for bail filed by the detained 12 associates of the advocates for Yoruba nation, Sunday Igboho.

Justice Egwuatu chose the time after entertaining arguments from lawyers to the applicants and the Department of State Services (DSS) that is detaining them.

Olajengbesi prayed the court to allow his clients on bail, noting that they have been in DSS’ custody for over 30 days.

DSS’ lawyer, Idowu Awo said he was not opposed to the court granting bail to eight of the detainees, but would oppose bail for the other four, who were still being investigated in relation to their complicity in Igboho’s alleged arm stockpiling offence.

