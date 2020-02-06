Fire guts Origbegi market, Lafenwa as Ogun govt pledges support

By Michael Adesanya/Abeokuta

Ogun State government has sympathised with market men and women whose shops were gutted by fire at Origbegi market railway, Lafenwa, Abeokuta, pledging necessary support to enable survivors get back on their feet soon.

The State Deputy Governor, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, stated this during an on the-spot assessment visit to the market, saying the incessant fire outbreaks in the state was becoming a major concern to the state government.

“His Excellency, Prince Dapo Abiodun has pledged to support the affected victims, as he has done for victims of Olabisi Onabanjo International market, Ijebu-Ode and Sabo Sagamu market recently”, she said.

While commending the Fire Service for its quick response to prevent the spread of the fire, she cautioned cigarette smokers not to drop the stubs indiscriminately, noting that findings showed that the fire outbreak was not connected to any power surge.

She advised market men and women to always take care of their environment and not drop anything inflammable on the ground, especially this period of harmattan.

In his remarks, the Babaloja of Lafenwa Market, Alhaji Musa Adeyinka said the fire happened over night while everyone had gone home, attributing the inferno to the careless dropping of cigarette stubs on the floor by smokers.

He also said the number of shops affected could not be ascertained yet.