Five days after abduction at Ajah, AVM Sikiru Smith regains freedom

Retired Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Sikiru Smith has regained freedom, five days after his kidnap at Langbasa area of Lagos.

Smith was picked up from the waterside at Langbasa, where his kidnappers dropped him off, around 4am on Saturday by police operatives. It is not clear if any ransom exchanged hands before the former soldier was released.

A gang of gunmen kidnapped the former Chief of Logistics of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) and whisked him away in a boat to an unknown destination during his visit to a project site in the area.

Lagos Commissioner of Police Hakeem Odumosu said Smith has been reunited with his family, adding that efforts to apprehend the kidnappers were still on.

He said operatives had been on the trail of the culprits but were more concerned about his safe return.

“There are certain information I cannot give you but I am confirming that he has been rescued and reunited with his family.

“The operation started around 2am, he was eventually dropped at Langbasa waterside around 4am with some other persons. We will ensure the perpetrators are all rounded up,” Odumosu said.