Flame Academy’s CEO, Udemezue facilitates 3rd Periscope

The Chief Executive Officer, Flame Academy and Consulting, Sir Orji Udemezue, has been announced as guest speaker for the third edition of ‘Periscope’, a quarterly seminar/exhibition organised by Christ Apostolic Church Victory Land, GRA, Ikeja for entrepreneurs, professionals, artisans, job seekers, students and young school leavers.

Udemezue, also Managing Consultant of the company which provides training and development, business consulting, human resource management and corporate strategy, will speak on ‘Self-Liberation Amidst Economic Challenges’ at the event on Saturday, August 28, 2021

Apart from Udemezue’s session, ‘Periscope’ commencing by 10 am at the church premises, 20, Joel Ogunnaike, GRA, Ikeja would also feature an exhibition of goods and services by congregants and the public.

“Periscope is open to everyone, not only our church members. The COVID-19 pandemic and measures introduced to curb it affected a lot of businesses. While some businesses have overcome the challenges, others are still struggling. This edition, free for participants, is therefore meeting part of the spiritual and physical needs of our members and the public,” Zonal Superintendent, Victory Calvary Zonal headquarters, Pastor Israel Ajanaku, explained.

He added that the church was satisfied with the programme’s progress, which debuted last year. Pastor Ajanaku disclosed that more editions would have happened but for the still raging COVID-19 pandemic.

He, however, assured that all COVID-19 safety protocols would be observed at the programme, adding that people would pick valuable self-sufficiency tips to survive the current economic downturn.

Also commenting on the choice of theme, Associate Pastor, Dr Joseph Minari said, “We all can see what’s happening with our economy and people’s daily struggles to make ends meet. The challenges are much but surmountable. That informed our topic, ‘Self-Liberation Amidst Economic Challenges’ and facilitator, a tested manager of people and resources. The event is open to everyone, and we will observe all COVID-19 protocols.”