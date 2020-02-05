Former Ogun assembly leader, Yinka Mafe dies after celebration of 46th birthday

By Michael Adesanya/Abeokuta

Mr Adeyinka Mafe , a member of the Ogun House of Assembly’s 7th and 8th legislature is dead.

The former lawmaker died on Tuesday night after celebrating his 46th birthday on the same day.

Tunde Oladunjoye, the Publicity Secretary, Ogun All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Committee in the state, confirmed his demise in a statement issued in Abeokuta on Wednesday.

Oladunjoye noted that the APC received with shock, the sad news of the death of the former Majority Leader of the Ogun House of Assembly.

He said “Though the circumstances surrounding his death are still sketchy, our party however, has, indeed, lost a vibrant lawmaker, legal practitioner and consummate entrepreneur, known for his outspokenness, no matter where he finds himself.

“The party recalled that even when others remained in the deflated and defunct Allied People’s Movement (APM), Yinka Mafe took a very bold and courageous step to return to APC.

“ Mafe, less than a month after the election of Gov. Dapo Abiodun, specifically on April 2, 2019 announced his return to APC on the floor of Ogun House of Assembly,” he said.

He commiserated with the wife, children and the entire members of the family of the deceased, and indeed the people of Sagamu 1 State Constituency, while praying that God will give them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.