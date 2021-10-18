Former US Secretary of State Colin Powell dies due to Covid-19 complications

Four-star general Colin Powell has died at the age of 84, due to complications from Covid-19. The prominent Republican had been receiving treatment at the Walter Reed National Medical Center.

Colin Powell, who was the first black individual to serve as US Secretary of State, has passed away, his family announced on Monday in a post on his Facebook page. “We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American,” they said, adding that he had been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, but that it eventually took his life.

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell has died after complications from COVID-19, according to a statement from his family on his Facebook page.

His family thanked the medical staff “for their caring treatment.” The cause of death was stated as “complications from Covid-19.” He passed early on Monday morning.

Powell was a 35-year veteran of the US Army who rose to the rank of four-star general before entering politics. He served as the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the highest military position in the US Department of Defense, under President George H.W. Bush, and was the youngest person and the first African American to hold that position.

He was even touted to become the first black president of the US, after his popularity soared following the US-led campaign against Saddam Hussein’s invasion of Kuwait in 1990.