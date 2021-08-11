Gani Fawehinmi’s son, Mohammed dies at 52

Mohammed Fawehinmi, son of the late erudite lawyer and activist Gani Fawehinmi, has died today at the age of 52.

The first child of late legal luminary, after a car accident in 2003, lost his ability to walk and has been on the wheel chair since.

“He complained of difficulty in breathing this morning and was taken to the hospital and that was all,” a source said.

Mohammed obtained a law degree from the University of Buckingham, England and was called to Nigerian bar in 1998.

In a message confirming Fawehinmi’s death, Minister of Labour Festus Keyamo wrote:

My brother, friend and son of my late boss, Mohammed Fawehinmi, is gone. I am speechless and heartbroken. I just spoke with the eldest daughter Basirat and she confirmed it. Mohammed was energetic and very intellectually alert, despite his mishap. He kept the flame of his father burning. We will sorely miss him.