Gas explosion: Obasanjo Library management confirms one death, one injured

By Michael Adesanya/Abeokuta

The management of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) have confirmed that a technician lost his life while his colleague was injured during a gas explosion that occurred at the main event Marquee of the complex in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

This confirmation was contained in a statement signed by the Managing Director, OOPL, Mr Vitalis Ortese, a copy of which was made available to Cityvoice.

He said the explosion occurred when the technicians were carrying out routine servicing of the air-conditioning units inside the Marque.

While Ortese added that the sad event occurred at 11.04am, he explained that the emergency team of the Library immediately took action to prevent further damages and subsequently moved the injured to the hospital.

The statement reads: “The explosion, which occurred at about 11.04 am, unfortunately, led to the death of a technical vendor and serious injury of the second vendor.

Visitors into the complex were temporarily limited to contain any fallouts from the explosion. This has, however been restored after clearance by the fire services authorities.”

He assured that all staff, visitors, and guests and pupils of a school within the complex at the time of the incident are safe.

Ortese stated, “The management assures that all visitors to the library, guests at the Green Legacy Resort, the pupils at the CCGK nursery and primary school, clients at the cultural villages, and staff present on the premises at the time of the incident are safe.”

He noted that there had been reports of similar incidents across the state in the last one week, and called for investigation by the appropriate authorities.

The OOPL management condoled with the families of the victim that died, while it sent a get well message to the injured,

promising to keep to global safety best practices “and wish visitors a good and memorable stay at the OOPL”.