Gen. Attahiru, 6 other officers for burial at national cemetery today

By Onuora Aninwobodo

The burial proceedings of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Late Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru and 6 other senior officers who lost their lives in an air mishap in Kaduna is slated for today Saturday, 22 May 21.

A statement by Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima, Director Army Public Relations, said the service will commence at the National Mosque and National Christian Centre, Abuja by 10:00hrs respectively.

“Consequently, the interment for the late COAS and 6 other senior officers will take place at the National Military Cemetery, Abuja today by 1300hrs.”

In a statement issued Friday evening to formally announce the death of the officers, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, Acting Director Defence Information said a panel would be constituted to probe the air crash.

The statement reads:

ARMED FORCES OF NIGERIA LOSES CHIEF OF ARMY STAFF AND TEN OTHERS IN AIR MISHAP

It is with a heavy heart that the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) regrets to announce that this evening at about 1800 Hours, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Ibrahim Attahiru in company of his entourage, who were on official trip from Abuja to Kaduna, were involved in an air mishap. The unfortunate incident occurred after landing at the Kaduna International Airport due to inclement weather. The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Lucky Irabor has therefore directed that an Accident Investigation Board be constituted to unravel the immediate and remote cause(s) of the unfortunate accident.

As we pray for the repose of the souls of our gallant and committed Chief of Army Staff and other personnel on board with him, the AFN solicits the support and understanding of all Nigerians in the face of this tragic incident. We wish to state that the Armed Forces of Nigeria remains resolute in combatting the security challenges bedeviling our nation. The sacrifices of our dearly departed heroes will not be in vain.

Meanwhile, the CDS urges all military personnel and their families to take heart and be condoled on this tragic loss. The CDS also reassures all Nigerians of the commitment and loyalty of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to the Constitution and Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as it continues to carry out its responsibilities.

God bless Nigeria.