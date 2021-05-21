Gen Attahiru, Nigeria’s army boss and 7 aides die in Kaduna air crash

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Ibrahim Attahiru has died in an air crash today while on an official trip to Kaduna.

A statement by Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet confirmed that Attahiru died with his aides in a plane crash.

An air crash involving a @NigAirForce aircraft occurred this evening near the Kaduna International Airport. The immediate cause of the crash is still being ascertained. More details to follow soon.

The plane reportedly crashed at the runway at 6pm, while trying to land, amid heavy rainfall.

Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer of the Accident Investigation Bureau, Nigeria, Akin Olateru, confirmed that the eight souls died onboard.

The 21st Army chief was born on August 10, 1966. A lieutenant General, he became Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff on January 26, 2021.

He was on his way to Kaduna ahead of tomorrow’s passing out parade of soldiers from the Nigerian Army depot, Zaria.

In an earlier statement, the Nigerian Air Force confirmed that there was an accident involving one of its aircraft in Kaduna but did not go into details.

Born on 10th August 1966 in Doka, Kaduna North Local Government Area, Kaduna State, he graduated from the Nigerian Defence Academy.

He commenced cadets training in January 1984 and was commissioned into the rank of Second Lieutenant in December 1986 as an Infantry Officer. He holds a Masters degree in Strategic Management and Policy Studies from the Nigerian Defence Academy.

General Attahiru has held several appointments on the staff, instructional and in command during his military career. He had a tour of duty with the United Nations in Sierra leone as a Military Observer, where he facilitated United Kingdom military engagement, Operation BARASS in September 2000.

He was an Operation Officer and later Company Commander in NIBATT 19 ECOMOG Operations in Liberia. Also, he had the unique privilege of having commanded with distinction all through the chain of command in the Nigerian Army.

Prominent among these appointments are Commanding Officer 146 Battalion Nigerian Army (Operation HARMONY IV) in the Bakassi Peninsula, Commander 13 Brigade Nigerian Army (Operation PULO SHIELD), General Officer Commanding 82 Division Nigerian Army. He was one time Theatre Commander Operation LAFIYA DOLE.