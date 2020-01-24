GIANT, a good-governance advocacy group, endorses Amotekun

The spate of insecurity across the nation is a serious cause for concern, according to Greatness Initiative for All-round Noble Transformation (GIANT). Urgent, proactive and effective steps must be taken to put an end to the senseless killings. To this end, the good-leadership and governance advocacy group has endorsed the Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN) codenamed Amotekun.

In a statement signed by Taiwo Awosika and Tolu Dawodu, the group decried the state of insecurity in the nation. It noted that kidnapping, banditry, terrorism, cattle rustling, and wanton destruction of lives and property have become the order of the day across the nation, especially in Northern Nigeria.

It declared that situations whereby members of Boko Haram, ISWAP and bandits take over entire cities, unleash mayhem speak volumes of the inability of the federal government alone to deal with the hoodlums.

It therefore applauded the six governors of the southwestern region in their recent efforts to safeguard their region in the fulfiment of their promises to those who elected them into their offices.

The group stated that Amotekun initiative would complement the efforts of the police since it is a known fact that Nigeria is currently under-policed. It added that such security model exists in northeast and northwest regions with the JTF and Vigilante security services.

GIANT encouraged the southwest governors to ensure that Amotekun succeeds and that such regional cooperation should be extended to other sectors that would lead to the development of the region and invariably the entire nation.

The group strongly advised that the Federal government should reverse the new policy of non-issuance of visas to, and registration of foreigners from West African region and the rest of Africa. It recommended that the Nigerian borders should be tightened and proper checks should be conducted on those coming into the country to prevent bandits and terrorists from taking over the nation.

It also advised that bounties should be put on terrorists, as well as kidnapping and bandits’ kingpins. It urged that prompt arrest, trial and conviction of anyone and everyone threatening the lives and property of people should be speedily done without fear or favour.

It decried the recent practice of pleading and bargaining with bandits and terrorists and averred that it would only encourage more idle hands to engage in the dastardly activities.

It concluded by advising the federal government and the northern states’ governments to embark on massive education and subsequent employment of the teeming almajiris and other out-of-school children in the north to ensure they would have a crime-free future for the overall benefit of the nation.