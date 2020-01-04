‘Give us presidency in 2023’: communique of 5th World Igbo Summit

COMMUNIQUE OF THE

5th WORLD IGBO SUMMIT HELD ON 2-4 JANUARY 2020

AT GREGORY UNIVERSITY UTURU, ABIA STATE.

The 5 World Igbo Summit held from January 2, to January 4, 2020 at Gregory University, Uturu and was attended by eminent sons and daughters of Ala Igbo.

Among those in attendance were Chief John Nnia Nwodo, the President-General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Navy Commordore Ebitu Ukiwe(Rtd), former Chief of General Staff, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, former Senate President and Secretary to the Federal Government, His Excellency, Ambassador George Obiozor, former Ambassador to the United States of America, His Excellency, Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife, former Governor ofAnambra State, His Excellency, Prof Okwesilieze Nwodo, former Governor of Enugu State, Prof Chinedu Nebo former Minister of Power and Vice-Chancellor, University of Nigeria, Nsukka and Federal University Oye Ekiti, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, President, Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria etc.

The keynote address was delivered by His Excellency, Ambassador Humphrey Orjako, former Permanent Representative of Nigeria to United Nations and other International

organizations at Geneva and Ambassador to Switzerland.

The Summit noted as follows;

1. For Nigeria’s survival, the country has to chose from three options:

i. To retain the dysfunctional status quo

ii. To balkanize the country through a rash of successions

iii. Reset or restructure the country to its federal origin

2. The Igbo have cause to lead the campaign for a restructured Nigeria.

3. That the restructuring process should start with the restructuring of the social, cultural,

political and economic systems of Alaigbo

4. The need for future Igbo generations to internalize our own narrative of how we got

where we are and where we wish to go.

5. In the history of Nigerian democracy, the Igbo who are one of the tripod of the

country has not produced a President.

6. The urgent need to resume the outreach programme to other ethnic nationalities and

zones of the country with a view to achieving support for the Nigerian President of Igbo extraction and restructuring of Nigeria.

In view of the foregoing, the Summit resolved as follows;

1. Ndi Igbo should pursue both restructuring of Nigeria and emergence of Nigerian

President of Igbo extraction as both are not mutually exclusive

2. Other ethnic nationalities and zones, should as a matter of justice, equity and fairness,

support the emergence of a Nigerian President of Igbo extraction in 2023.

3. The leadership of all political parties, should as a matter of justice, equity and fairness,

cede the nomination of their Presidential candidates to the South-East.

4. That the President-General should in consultation with Ime-obi constitute a Pan-Igbo organizing Committee to develop and pursue a sustainable strategic plan of action for the “handshake outreach” across Nigeria.

5. The handshake programme should cumulate in a grand finale during which the harmonized positions of the alliance zones would be adopted and publicized as a basis of a joint bill of the people to the National Assembly to pass into law and use as a document for convoking a national conference for restructuring.

6. The alliance zones would use the harmonized positions to commence the arduous task of lobbying and working with politicians, political parties, interest groups and other stakeholders to come on board the movement for restructured Nigeria.

7. On its part, Ohaneze Ndigbo will sustain a vigorous publicity, press campaigns,

sustained education and mobilization of the electorates and encourage peaceful mass

rallies in support of the restructuring project.

8. In pursuit of these demands and rights, all these resolutions will be done in accordance

with the principles of municipal and international laws and best practices.

9. The Summit thanked Gregory University, Uturu and the Conveners for their immense

contributions and service to the Igbo nation.

Signed:

HE AMB. PROF. GEORGE OBIOZOR

DR. IFEDI OKWENNA

Nat. Coordinator, World Igbo Summit Director General, WISG