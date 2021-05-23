Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s Ramadan Legacy

By Abiodun Mohammed

Ramadan is a time to reciprocate love by the people. Ramadan is a period for clear piety and time for spiritual purgation.

The Muslim Ummah use this period for forgiveness for all their misdeeds

it is a period when those who have in abundance deny themselves the luxury of life to feel the suffering of the poor.

Governor AbdulRahaman AbdulRazaq in his unusual but widely acclaimed leadership style used Ramadan to raise the bar in governance .

Unlike his predecessors and some of his colleagues in other states who are usually comfortable hosting dignitaries in their states government house in the name of Iftar, The governor visited different communities, prayed with the ordinary people in their localities and shared food and drinks to people of the communities.

The visit was also a rare opportunity to feel the pulses of the people as against official channels and reports in the media

Many of such visits were unannounced as many of the worshippers expressed surprises and were full of praises for the Governor.

This writer witnessed one such unusual visit.

I had gone to see His Excellency for a different purpose at a time close to Iftar .

I was in the waiting room when the Governor came out and apologized that he would not be able to see me until after Iftar.

He said I could join him to the mosque and when we return, we would have our meeting

“Which car do I join, I asked the Governor ? ”

‘My car, of course”, he replied.

To my surprise, the Governor sat in front with the driver while I sat in the pasenger’s cabin behind him

For the information of the Public, a Toyota Hilux van is the governor’s official vehicle. it was his personal vehicle he brought on assumption of office..

We arrived at Olanrewaju mosque located near the General Post Office in the state capital.

We got to the mosque before the call to prayer therefore no one was in the mosque.

The governor who had performed ablution from his office entered and sat quietly.

it was after the call to Prayer that many worshippers discovered that there was an August visitor.

Most of the worshippers were from the core north, who are artisans, cart pushers, commercial motor cyclists and hawkers.

They were full of commendations for the Governor for his humility and life touching programmes since assumption of office.

The People of the state reciprocated the Governor’s gesture with their show of love on Eid praying ground, the Emir’s palace and during the “Bareke” ceremony, an age long traditional “homage” paying to the Governor by the Emir and his Chiefs.

Unlike in the past, the Governor arrived the Eid ahead of the Emir and the Chief Imam

The Chorus of “Sai Rahmoni” rented the air at the Eid ground and the Emir’s palace.

And for those who described the crowd as rented, they should be informed that the Governor is not the type of their own ; used to wasting public resources ,creating false image .

The crowd at the Emir”s palace was spontaneous when he paid homage to the highest traditional ruler in the state as many residents who were surprised to see him wanted to catch a glimpse of their exemplary Governor.

The Bareke ceremony, the age long tradition when the Emir return the visit of the Governor’s visit after the Eid was the icing on the cake

The Governor reminded his guest and other stakeholders at the ceremony of the rot he met when he came to office. The decay in education, health, infrastructure and public service.

At this point, the Chief Imam of Ilorin, Fadlilat Sheik, Salihu Mohammed Bashir was moved and prayed fervently for his good work.

There’s no doubt that Governor AbdulRahaman AbdulRazaq has shown that Ramadan is a time by those in leadership position to show love for the needy in our society.

This is an exemplary footprint of Statesmanship by our leader ,mentor and inspirator ,His Excellency ,Governor AbdulRahaman AbdulRazaq which for ever remain a worthy reference for future leaders in the country and Kwara State in particular .

“Indeed there has already come to you a Messenger from (among) yourselves. Mighty (i.e., burdensome) to him is whatever distresses you. Most eager is he for your (welfare), to the believers (he is) constantly compassionate, constantly merciful” Q9, vs 128

Abiodun Mohammed wrote from Ilorin

Kwara State