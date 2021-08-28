Govt should focus on job creation, improved security ahead of 2023 elections – Ajayi

Respected legal practitioner, Mr. Ayoola Ajayi, has urged political leaders in Nigeria to prioritize job creation for youths as well as establishment of improved security structure at Federal and state levels before unveiling plans for the 2023 elections.

Ajayi, who is also a Human Rights activist, made the appeal while featuring earlier today on a live weekly interview programme “The Law and You”aired on Parrot FM 101.1, an Ogbomoso-based radio station.

The former Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association, Ogbomoso branch, said the major considerations in the buildup to the 2023 general elections should border on candidates’ ability to provide better security structure and opportunities for the youths in employment and business.

Speaking on the incessant menace of kidnapping in the country, Ajayi submitted that while there is no justification whatsoever for illegality, it is difficult to overlook unemployment as a reason for the increase of unfortunate events of insecurity and banditry that have rocked the nation in recent times.

He further noted that Government’s primary function as an institution is the protection of lives and properties, even as it owes a duty to be more creative with creation of jobs and other legitimate engagements for the entire populace, especially in the area of agriculture and entrepreneurship.