Greenwood helps Man Utd set unbeaten away record with 1-0 defeat of Wolves

United made it 28 away league matches without defeat, the longest in English football league history, in a contest that Wolves had largely dominated until Greenwood struck.

Wolves showed early intent as Trincao had a shot cleared from the line by Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the sixth minute.

And after Conor Coady headed over from Joao Moutinho’s cross on 23 minutes, Romain Saiss acrobatically volleyed wide.

On 69 minutes, David De Gea also made a brilliant double save to deny Saiss.

Greenwood scored with 10 minutes remaining when he cut in from the right and smashed a shot which squirmed in under Jose Sa.

Man Utd move up to third with seven points, two behind leaders Spurs, while a third straight 1-0 defeat for Wolves leaves them in 18th.

Wolves mustered 15 attempts on goal in this match, with six of them landing on target. That’s their lowest amount of shots in a single match this season. They managed 17 against Leicester and 25 against Spurs!

Man Utd manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said of the game:

“It’s a great result. Both could have won it, we were under pressure for a spell but we had most possession. It wasn’t the prettiest game but there was excitement in both boxes, passion, but eventually we got the goal. David’s found his determination and desire, the second save from [Saiss] is special. Mason is special; we can see him being a top player for Man Utd and England”