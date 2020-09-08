Grosso Foods Group launches, promises new era in African Agri-Business

In this new era of growing African agribusiness opportunities, a breakthrough in agriculture can change global food systems and drive African prosperity.

On Monday, in a virtual launch to media, Grosso Foods Group, was announced as a new entrant in African agri-business sector with the vision to accelerate agribusiness growth and investments in Africa geared towards boosting food security, economic growth, and climate smart investment.

Grosso Foods Group is founded by its CEO Nuradin Osman who has an extensive global background in agriculture.

As an Africa-focused agribusiness with over 30 years combined experience in all aspects of the business across the value-chain, Grosso Foods Group is optimally positioned to become Africa’s leading investment and advisory partner for intermediary- sized agribusiness across the continent.

Grosso Foods Group intends to lead the complete agribusiness value chain, from farms to fridges, providing protein-rich healthy foods for the growing African and global market. Their flexible client- focused approach, blended with a strong technical and business administrative acumen accommodates the needs for both short and long-term projects, mitigating associated risks and ensuring success.

The launch comes amid challenging times for the world, resulting from the rampant Covid-19 pandemic, which has shrunk economies and impaled livelihoods across the globe. This has, however, presented an opportunity for localized solutions, deeply rooted in local communities, to yield benefits that reach the furthest corners of our world.

Agriculture in Africa has been characterized as subsistence farming, a narrative Grosso Foods Group aims to change by helping to increase local ownership of the entire value chain including land, farming technology, processing, marketing and distribution, for a positive impact on the socio- economic development of the respective regions.

Grosso Foods Group will lead the African agricultural revolution through sustainable localised solutions, and put healthy food in the fridge sourced no more than 200 kms from local farms. Their investment in African agribusiness will result in social upliftment and the creation of opportunities for the people of the continent.

“Grosso Foods Group will focus on resilience in food production; mechanisation, technology, and innovations for agribusiness; optimisation of value-chains and value addition; skills and capacity development; integrated agricultural trade and market access; boosting competitiveness in the livestock sector; boosting irrigation for high-yielding crops; setting up storage and processing facilities and other key areas of agriculture”, says Nuradin Osman, Founder and CEO of Grosso Foods Group.

“If you’re ready to grow with us, we are ready to provide the investment and expertise to drive African agribusinesses to prosperity in this new era of growing opportunity.”