Group slams police claim on ‘IPOB spy girl’, says police offering excuses to cover its month’s long abuse of the 22 year old

By Onuora Aninwobodo

Human rights group, RUSLAC has criticized the police over its claim that it arrested a 22 year old woman working as spy for IPOB militants.

Ruslac, in a statement by its spokesperson Okechukwu Nwanguma, noted that the woman in question, Gloria Okolie, was the same person whose long detention by the police was recently exposed.

The statenent reads:

The Press Release issued today August 22,2021 by the Public Relations Department of the Nigeria Police Force entitled ‘VIOLENT ATTACKS IN THE SOUTH-EAST: POLICE ARREST MILITANTS’ SPY GIRL’ came to RULAAC with utter shock and disbelief. It sounded like an afterthought and a desperate but feeble attempt at damage control. It has more potential of doing further damage to the already battered image of the Nigeria Police than the possibility of burnishing it.

First, the young girl referred to in the Press Release as ‘militants’ spy girl’ is the same 22- year-old Gloria Okolie whose case has been trending on social media for the past 2 days. She was reportedly arrested and kept in secret detention by the notorious Intelligence Response Team (IRT) Tiger Base, Owerri Imo State for the past 70 days and her parents did not know her whereabouts until one Izuchukwu Okeke, who was also held in custody by the IRT for about 6 weeks and later released, went to inform her parents that she was being detained at the IRT where she was turned to a slave.

It was also revealed that the IRT operatives denied Gloria’s parents access to her when they came to see her and had continued to extort money from them on false promises to release her. They eventually transferred her to the Abuja office of the IRT after several visits by her parents and her lawyer who were denied access.

The police held Gloria in secret detention for several weeks without contacting her parents to let them know her whereabouts and the reason for detaining her, as required by the Police Act 2020. This makes the detention unlawful. The police also did not facilitate for her access to legal representation as required by the Police Act 2020. The police did not charge her to court but held her far beyond the legally permissible duration for lawful detention

It was not until someone released from the IRT custody revealed to Gloria’s parents that Gloria was in IRT custody and public attention drawn to her unlawful detention and enslavement did the police now resort to the face saving stratagem of issuing a Press Release purporting that Gloria is a ‘Militant’s Spy Girl’ a likely attempt to incriminate her and justify their Illegal and unconstitutional actions.

Assuming without conceding that Gloria is what the Police now claim she is, why did they not contact her parents upon her arrest? Why did they not facilitate for her access to legal representation which she is legally entitled to? Why was she not charged to court and evidence tendered to prosecute her?

Why did the police rearrest the young man who revealed to Gloria’s parents that she was in IRT custody? Where is the young man?Why were the Police intent on keeping the young girls detention secret?

70 days after she’s been held in unlawful custody, police suddenly claim that ‘investigation is being concluded to enable the police arraign her in court for prosecution’.

This is sheer afterthought and an attempt to cover dirty tracks and deceive Nigerians.

The police should not destroy the life and future of the young girl just to save face.

But why should we believe the police this time?

The same IRT claimed hours after the killing of Gulak that they had neutralised the suspects who killed him. Not a single of the alleged killers was arrested to enable police get useful information from the supposed gang about others who may be involved in the murder or other crimes. Nothing more has been heard of that tragic murder till date.

The Police especially in Imo State have put themselves in a position where nobody believes anything they say. Even the media no longer trust the statements they issue about arrested persons. Most journalists are now careful about depending on their report as valid account of any incident.”

The Nigerian police, in a statement by Deputy Force spokesperson, Aremu Adeniran, claimed the arrested woman was responsible for several attacks carried out against security forces and others across the south east.

The police statement reads:

VIOLENT ATTACKS IN THE SOUTH-EAST: POLICE ARREST MILITANTS’ SPY GIRL

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force, working with the Military and other security forces, have arrested one 22-year-old female suspect, Gloria Okolie, for her complicity in the series of deliberate and well-coordinated attacks on security formations, other critical national infrastructure including INEC offices and killing of security operatives in the South-Eastern part of the country. The suspect, a native of Umutanza in Imo State, was arrested following ongoing investigations and implementation of special operation, Operation Restore Peace, to amongst other things, break the information, drugs and arms supply chain to the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network in the South-East region.

Police Investigations revealed that Gloria Okolie is a member of IPOB/ESN in Imo State who worked closely with one Benjamin Uzoma Emojiri a.k.a “Onye Army”, one of the ESN commanders earlier declared wanted by the Police for his lead roles in planning, coordinating and executing the attack on the Imo State Police Command Headquarters and Imo State Headquarters of the Nigerian Correctional Service. Her arrest and the revelations from her confession, assisted the Police in the arrest of “Onye Army”, a major breakthrough in the quest to restoring law and order in the South-East region.

Further investigations by the Police team revealed that Gloria Okolie takes advantage of her gender and seemingly innocuous looks as camouflage to carry out espionage against military and police targets on behalf of IPOB/ESN. The suspect also serves as an intermediate person, who receives cash, drugs and weapons on behalf of IPOB/ESN and deliver same to their commanders in their camps. Through her clandestine criminal activities, she actively aided and abetted the multiple acts of murder, arson and malicious damage to both private and public property by the ESN. A lot of the deadly and unfortunate attacks on security personnel and assets, with numerous fatalities, have the imprimaturs of Gloria Okolie, the spy girl of ESN militants. Investigation is being concluded to enable the Police arraign her in court for prosecution.

The Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, while commending security operatives for the unrelenting fight against violent crimes in the country, assured citizens of the commitment of the Force to improving public safety and security and upholding law and order in the country.