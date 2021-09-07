Gumi warns FG against military onslaught on terrorists, says previous operation birthed herdsmen ‘resistance movement’

Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has warned the federal government to stop the use of military force against terrorists operating mostly across the Northwestern states.

Gumi, in a statement posted on his facebook page on Monday, warned that the military operationwill only exacerbate the situation.

The military have launched a coordinated onslaught on several of the terrorists camps in Zamfara and Niger States, with telephone lines to Zamfara shut down since the weekend. These camps are where armed bandits launch deadly attacks on communities and where they keep their victims – including school children and young girls, often in slavelike conditions.

But Gumi, who is unhappy with the operation against the terrorists whose camps he had visited and was warmly received by them, is warning that the military operation going on in Zamfara State might not yield the most positive results.

The cleric disclosed that if those who were at the helm of affairs promoted literacy and economic empowerment, the state could have become a shining example for others.

“This massive movement of rustled cattle greatly reduced their population. Most of the rustling first affected the rural herdsmen and it became more elaborate in the North-Western region.

“Herdsmen were left with only one of three options, to join the rustlers or pay tribute to rustlers for protection or lose their cattle. In 2014, the military ‘intervention’ in the Birnin-Gwari forest to fight cattle rustling changed the headsmen into a resistance movement as many innocent Fulani Ruga settlements were murdered, men, women, and children in hundreds.

“Military actions in the past have worsen(ed) the situation stimulating herdsmen resistance. Any more action will push them closer to religious fanaticism. It gives them protection from discrediting them as thieves and also reinforce their mobilization of gullible young unemployed youth as we saw with BH.”