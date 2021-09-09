Gunmen abduct 18 passengers in Lagos bound bus in Ondo

At least eighteen passengers in a bus heading to Lagos have been kidnapped in Ondo state by a gang of armed men.

The passengers, who were travelling in a Toyota Hiace bus, were attacked and kidnapped along the Idoani-Ifira road in Akoko axis of the state on Wednesday evening.

The incident occurred at a failed portion of the Idoani-Ifira road in Akoko South-East local government area of the state.

They were said to have been marched into a forest after their attackers ordered them out of the vehicle at gunpoint.

Confirming the incident, the divisional police officer (DPO) for Isua Akoko, a Chief Superintendent of Police, Mr Hakeem Sadiq, said the case had been reported to the police and that the anti-kidnapping unit was already working with sister agencies to ensure that the travellers were rescued unhurt.

A source close to one of the victims, has disclosed that the kidnappers had demanded N10million ransom for the release of the abducted passengers.