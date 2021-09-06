Gunmen abduct Senator Effiong, others in Uyo

Gunmen have kidnapped the immediate past Senator representing Akwa Ibom South in the national assembly, Nelson Effiong.

The gunmen, said be three in number, attacked a popular lounge in the state owned by the former lawmaker, shooting sporadically into the air on Sunday evening.

The Senator was quickly seized by the hoodlums and whisked away in a Toyota Camry vehicle.

Eight people at the lounge sustained injuries as customers scampered to escape amidst a hail of bullets from the hoodlums.

“I have just been shot been shot along Oron Road,” Erick Ekwere, one of the victims cried out on social media, urging security agencies to rescue the situation.

“The incident occurred at about 9:00 p.m on Sunday night. The armed men stormed the sit-out with a Toyota Camry car and started shooting sporadically at random, sending the customers and other guests to scamper for safety before they made straight to the former Senator” a source revealed.