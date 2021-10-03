Gunmen kill 2 in Nnewi, burn DSS vehicle, Joe Igbokwe house

Gunmen said to be operating in four Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs) on Sunday afternoon killed two persons during an attack in Nnewi, Anambra State.

They also set one of the vehicles belonging to the Department of State Service (DSS) ablaze and also burnt the home of APC Lagos spokesperson, Joe Igbokwe.

The attacks started just as worshippers were rounding off service in their different churches.

There was panic at the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) where the gunmen shot repeatedly while the staff ran for safety. They also stormed the Nnamdi Azikiwe Teaching Hospital NAUTH Nnewi where they opened fire and injured one person.

A man attempted to record the incident on his phone was shot dead at Eme Court junction area. Another man was said to have been killed at Traffic junction area of the town.

The gunmen later drove round the town, passed through Nkwo Nnewi Triangle and moved towards Nnobi Road.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Ikenga Tochukwu confirmed the incident but said the Command had not received the full details

He said: “At about 2pm, of 3rd Oct 2021, the command received a distress call of fire incident in Nnewi. The Police operatives are currently on ground and the area has since been cordoned off.”