Gunmen kill female State House director in Abuja

Staff at Nigeria’s seat of power, at Aso Rock, are in mourning following the murder of an Assistant Director attached to the State House, Abuja, Laetitia Naankang Dagan, by unknown assailants.

Dagan was reportedly murdered in her residence at the Galadimawa area of Abuja, on Monday evening shortly after she returned from work.

A delegation of top officials of the Presidency, led by the Permanent Secretary of State House, Abuja, Jalal Arabi, visited the residence on Tuesday.

Arabi described the killing of Dagan, Assistant Director of Administration, as “a painful loss, not only to her immediate family, but also the entire State House.

“She was a dedicated, hard-working officer, and we all feel pained by her dastardly and untimely death,” Arabi told her family members during a condolence visit.

Arabi expressed confidence that “the Police will fish out the killers of Laetitia and the law will take its course.”

47-year Dagan, from Plateau State, worked in her office on Monday till 8pm, but by 11pm, she was

found already gruesomely murdered in her apartment by unknown persons.

The Permanent Secretary prayed God Almighty to comfort Ms. Dagan’s family, the entire Staff of State House, and grant the soul of the departed officer eternal rest.