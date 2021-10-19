Gunmen open fire on Imo traditional rulers’ meeting, kill several

Unknown gunmen on Tuesday evening, opened fire on traditional rulers having a meeting in Imo State and killed several of them in the process.

The monarchs were holding a stakeholders’ meeting at the Njaba Local Council headquarters at Nnenasam when the incident happened.

Among the monarchs confirmed dead were the Obi 1 of Okwudor autonomous community, Eze E. Anayochukwu Durueburuo and Eze Sampson Osunwa of Ihebineowerre autonomous community.

Details are still sketchy about the total number of casualties, with sources claiming numbers ranging from three to five.

It is understood that several of the traditional rulers were left with varying degrees of injuries.

The police spokesperson in the state, Mike Abattam, confirmed two of the traditional rulers had been confirmed dead. He said the command had commenced investigation into the incident