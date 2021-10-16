Gunshots, injuries as parallel APC congreses held in Osun, Niger, others

There was pandemonium at Ogo-Oluwa area of Osogbo where the loyalists of Minister for Interior, Rauf Aregbesola are holding a parallel All Progressives Congress (APC) State Congress.

The party rebels, under a group within the party named The Osun Progressives (TOP), gathered to endorsed the Caretaker Secretary of the party, Rasaq Salinsile as chairman.

Amidst the tension, operatives of the Nigeria Security Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) deployed to the area shot sporadically into the air to prevent opposition members from invading the premises where the congress was holding.

The incident, which happened around 1pm, caused pandemonium in the areas as party members scampered to safety, leading to scores of party members being injured during the pandemonium.

However, the more than 1,840 delegates of the

All Progressives Congress (APC) Osun State loyal to the state governor, Gboyega Oyetola have returned Prince Gboyega Famodun as the chairman of the party during Saturday Congress.

The delegates converged on the Osogbo Township Stadium after the accreditation exercise by members of the Congress committee. The voice voting was adopted by the delegates

Niger State parallel executive

Meanwhile, the Niger chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have produced parallel executives at the State congress, which held on Saturday in Minna as a result of the refusal of the main faction to allow the APC Congress screening Committee to screen and accredit some members aspiring for various positions.

The factional executives, who emerged while the congress backed by the governor was yet to kick off, were sworn in at a building at Bay Clinic road in Tunga after they were denied access to the Abdulsalam Youth Centre which was sealed by the State Government after they had booked it.

In his acceptance speech, the new factional chairman, Nasiru Ubandiya, said that the election they held was legal as there were INEC representatives, Congress Committee from Abuja, security agencies, CSOs and other stakeholders who witnessed the election.

He said that the election showed that he scored the highest vote in the 1,467 votes cast and was returned elected as chairman of the All Progressive Congress.

He promised to take the APC in Niger State to the next level while calling on all stakeholders and members to give the new administration all the necessary support and cooperation.

“Today’s historic victory is the beginning of a new era and leadership with focus, vision and agenda to build the party through inclusive member participation in the program of activities, policy and decision of the party especially, gender balancing in elective and appointive position and decision-making process in the party.

“I wish to state that my administration will operate open policy in the spirit of reconciliation, democracy and good governance,” he stated.

The factional Secretary, Noami Dauda, maintained that they were the real elected executives of APC in Niger state, adding that they are not factionalised with any group.

” This is the authentic newly elected executives of the Niger state APC. We are the real executives, we do not have any fraction. And we are here to serve the people of the state and move the party forward,” he said.

The faction’s Niger South APC Chairman, Mohammed Saba, said: “What we have done is for the success of the party. We have achieved it for the masses of Niger state.

“We call ok everyone of our co-contenders to join hands with us in the interest of our party and the development of our state.

“This is not a fraction of executives. Yes, we may have a portion that disagrees with what we are doing today and in politics, you cannot stop that.

“But all of us here brought our forms, the process was legal and duly witnessed by all stakeholders, so we are the authentic Executives of Niger state APC.”

The Nation learnt that no fewer than 30 members of APC aspiring for various positions for the State Party Congress were denied screening by the screening Committee.