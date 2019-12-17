Hacker stole my air miles, not cash – Fashola

Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola SAN, has debunked recent Social Media reports that he was defrauded of the sum of N3.1 million by a Yahoo Boy who is currently being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Setting the records straight on Monday, the Minister, who said he neither knew nor transacted any business with the suspect that involved or would have led to his being swindled, explained that the amount being mentioned was the worth of Air Miles which the suspect derived from fraudulently hacking into his (Minister’s) internet account and creating a false identity with which he, among other benefits, bought first class tickets to various parts of the world.

Having persistently hacked into the accounts for over a period of six years, the suspect was tracked by the Minister until enough evidence was gathered which was then passed on to the security agencies.