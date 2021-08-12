Hajiya Hadiza Shehu Shagari dies of COVID 19 at 80

Hajia Hadiza Shehu-Shagari, wife of former Nigerian leader, Shehu Shagari is dead, the family has announced.

Mrs. Shagari died of COVID-19 complications on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. Below is a statement issued on behalf of the family by her Grandson, Bello;

“We regret to announce the demise of our beloved mother, Hajiya Hadiza Shehu Shagari, the wife of H.E late President Shehu Usman Aliyu Shagari, GCFR (Turakin Sokoto).

“We lost her in the early hours of today, 12th August 2021, at about 3:00 am, after battling Covid-19 at the Gwagwalada Isolation Center in Abuja.

“Hajiya Hadiza Shehu Shagari was 80 years old. Her Jana’iza (Funeral Prayer) will take place today, at 4:00pm, immediately after Asr prayer, at the National Mosque, Abuja.”