Halima Imam: Humanity first, we are all one

By Halima Imam

Being human is human, but keeping and being in touch with our humanity is our choice. Every religion and culture preaches humanity and we must know that our similarities are way higher than our differences as a people. Life has made room for everyone and the sky is big enough for all to fly according to their ability. The world is plagued by terrorism, ethnic cleansing, banditry, bloodshed, greed, war etcetera and this is because we lost our true nature, we forgot to be human and rather picked up the traits of monsters.

Humanity is caring and helping others whenever we find the privilege to. It is the fundamental human rights we enjoy, the enlargement of supreme liberty for every human being. We all have the right to express and create ideas, the need to call every leader and citizens to their rights and obligations, to affirm our allegiance to our fellow countrymen and women and to all of those we share our heritage, our future and the future of our children. The essential humanity of man can be protected and preserved once we listen to and truly care for one another.

Earth is home. It is us and on it is every one we know, love, like or just heard of. The aggregate of our joy and suffering, thousands of confident religions, ideologies and economic doctrine, every creator and destroyer, every kind of peasant, every mother and father, hopeful children, inventor and explorer, every teacher of morals and every corrupt politician, every super star and every saint and sinner of our species live here. Our earth is a very small stage in a vast cosmic arena. Let us all take a moment to imagine and ponder on the rivers of blood spilled by the worlds generals and emperors and all the evil profiteers of war, so that in their twisted ‘victory’, they become momentary masters of Earth.

Greed has poisoned the souls of men; it has enveloped our world with hate and plunged us right into misery. We have shut ourselves in and our knowledge has made us cynical. Our cleverness is entirely unkind. More than machinery and technology, we need gentleness and empathy for – without it – life will be lost. We need universal brotherhood and a breakaway from the system that makes room for racism, apartheid, bigotry and the dark sides of capitalism. Understanding that in unity we will never be broken, but divided our defeat is certain. We must stand shoulder to shoulder against those that seek to divide us and leave them to get consumed by the burning fire of hatred that rages within them.

Nothing comes before humanity; which means nothing is before empathy, kindness, brotherhood, peace and love. There is beauty in diversity and wisdom in culture. Each and every one of us should strive to be better than we were yesterday. We must concentrate on growth and progress, collaborate with our fellow man for advancement to happen and in these collaborations we must find love, trust and forgiveness. Think positive thoughts and plant positive ideas in the minds of others.

Let’s put our humanity first. Just like GOD intended.

Halima Imam writes from: axk4lima@gmail.com