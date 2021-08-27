Home Football He is back! Manchester United complete swoop for Ronaldo, 12 years after...

He is back! Manchester United complete swoop for Ronaldo, 12 years after he left for Madrid

The transfer saga that has mesmerised the footballing world has ended in sensational style after Manchester United announced they have signed Cristiano Ronaldo for a second spell at the club – 15 years after he first joined them.

A breathtaking day of activity that started with Ronaldo reporting to Juventus’s training ground and proceeded with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner being whisked away from Turin on a private jet has culminated in United signing the superstar who won his first Ballon d’Or at Old Trafford.

“Welcome home, Cristiano,” a social media announcement from the Premier League giants boomed, accompanied by a montage of photos from Ronaldo’s spectacular first spell at the club.

Arch-rivals Manchester City had been considered favorites to sign the 36-year-old amid reports that he wanted to leave Italian heavyweights Juve, where he had top-scored for three season, by the end of the week.

At one stage, that seemed a strong enough probability for United fans who adored Ronaldo during his all-conquering first period at the club to burn shirts branded with his name.

United fans had branded the club legend a “traitor” and “snake” for entertaining a move to their enemies, but an astounding 24-hour turnaround could now see Ronaldo return to the club where he won his first Ballon d’Or and Champions League titles.

A conversation with former manager Sir Alex Ferguson and texts from several ex-teammates are also said to have been influential in Ronaldo’s decision.

Now the all-time great, who won the Premier League title three times and the Champions League with United between 2003 and 2009, will be entertaining those supporters again – and few will mind swallowing their pride on their way to the club shop to buy a new shirt in honor of their returning hero.

