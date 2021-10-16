Heavily armed operatives foil plan by Amosun loyalists to hold parallel congress at Ake Palace ground

By Michael Adesanya

Heavily armed security operatives cordoned off the Ake Palace Ground in Abeokuta following moves by All Progressives Congress (APC) members loyal to ex-Governor Ibikunle Amosun to hold a parallel State Congress at the place.

Officers from the Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) as well as members of the Department of State Service(DSS) were seen all over the palace ground early this morning.

They blocked the entrance to the palace arcade ground with vehicles and prevented Amosun loyalists from going ahead with their planned parallel APC Congress.

There is bad blood between politicians loyal to Governor Dapo Abiodun and those loyal to his predecessor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun

The APC members loyal to Amosun had widely advertised the Ake Palace Arcade Ground as venue of their parallel APC congress while the Wale Ohu- led State Congress Committee for Ogun State fixed the MKO Abiola International Stadium, Kuto, Abeokuta as venue for the Congress.

As at 9am, the purported parallel APC Congress in Ake Palace Ground, scores of party members loyal to Amosun were seen scattered and loitering around the Ake Centenary Hall where they camped directly opposite the security operatives who had taken over the Palace Ground where their canopies were mounted the previous day.

Wale Ohu, during the screening of aspirants at the State party Secretariat on Abiola Way, Abeokuta, threatened arrest on any body or group planning to conduct separate congress anywhere in the State.

Describing such people as “impostors” and “mischief makers,” Ohu declared that any congress conducted outside MKO Abiola Stadium would be deemed an “exercise in futility, null and void.”