Herdsmen kill one, ambush and open fire on policemen in Edo

By Peterson lbi

Suspected cattle herders have shot and killed a man simply identified as Mr. Paul, at Ofutebe Community, in Owan axis of Edo State, on Friday, 24th January, 2020.

The tragedy already led to an ambush of policemen by AK47-wielding herdsmen who shot and wounded another two men.

The incident allegedly started when the deceased, who spoke Hausa language, attempted to mediate in a misunderstanding between an unidentified cattle herder (now at large), and one Joshua Igbashiro.

According to a statement by the state police command, in the course of trying to settle the rift, the herder suddenly shot and killed the deceased with AK 47 rifle and escaped, prompting Mr. Igbashiro to report the incident at Ekiadolor police divisional headquarters, Benin City.

“Thereafter, the Divisional Police Officer, Ekiadolor division detailed Police operatives led by the District Officer (Owan Police Station), ASP Okodomi, with 11 men from the Vigilante Group of Nigeria and the village hunters, to the community for the arrest of the suspect and recovery of the gun.

“Unfortunately while the team of policemen were on board in a boat to cross over Ofe River heading to Ofutebe Community near Owan community in Ovia north east local government area of Edo State, some suspected herdsmen with AK 47 rifles, ambushed them, fired sporadically at them and in the process ASP Monday Ogeide and the complainant were shot on their hands, while Inspector Ogundele Sunday was not seen immediately after the attack.

“Consequently, the Command receiving the report of the incident, mobilized a back-up team who rescued ASP Monday Ogeide and the complainant…and rushed them to an undisclosed hospital for treatment.

“This time, the whereabouts of Inspector Ogundele Sunday was still unknown. Efforts were put in place to rescue him, recover his rifle and also to effect the arrest of the suspects,” the statement said.

“On the 28th day of January, 2020, a search party led by CSP Abdullahi Wase, the Divisional Police Officer Ekiadolor divisional headquarters, in collaboration with the vigilante group and the hunters were dispatched to the scene of crime in search of Inspector Ogundele Sunday.

“After a rigorous and diligent search, the officer was sighted on Ofe River, inside a boat and he was rescued alive with his rifle. He was immediately taken to the hospital where he is currently receiving treatment.”

The command spokesman, Chidi Nwabuzor, who signed the statement, assured the family of the deceased that those who carried out the dastardly act will be arrested and charged to court.