High Chief OB Lulu-Brigg’s Will explains Dumo’s desperation to demonise Seinye Lulu-Briggs

It is almost a year since the late Ijaw businessman, High Chief Olu Benson Lulu-Benson departed this earth to join the saints triumphant. Yet, since his death on December 27 in Accra, Ghana, Chief Lulu-Briggs has not been buried and the family he left behind has been fighting a very public battle.

The first sign that all might not be well was a rather scathing article in ThisDay of January 15, intimating Nigerians of a supposed discord in the Lulu-Briggs family over the burial. The publication also contained some rather uncomplementary comments about the widow of the deceased, Dr (Mrs) Seinye Lulu-Briggs.

It soon became clear where the darts were coming from. Three of the seven children of the deceased – who are the eldest sons – had taken a position against the rest of the family. Senibo, Dumo and Sofiri, who had fought years-long battle to seize control of their father’s companies from him even before his death, decided to quickly move to achieve their aim even as their father’s body freezes in the icy repository of an Accra mortuary.

Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, who has become the arrowhead of the plot, announced the death of High Chief Lulu Briggs on his facebook page on January 1, two days after his visit to see his father’s body in Accra. He also announced a suspension of his campaign for the governorship of Rivers State. In the interim, the trio of Dumo, Senibo and Sofiri, were piling pressure on their step-mother to agree to the hand over the assets of their father to Dumo so that they could move forward with the burial. The widow refused, saying she would not negotiate with the body of her husband as hostage.

Then on March 24, he Dumo Lulu-Briggs announced what amounted to an indefinite postponement of the funeral on the same facebook page. The reason for this quickly became apparent. On April 1O, his lawyers sent a petition to the Inspector General of Police, on behalf of himself, Senibo and Sofiri requesting investigation into circumstances of Opuda’s death. He also instituted legal actions to freeze all the accounts of Mrs Lulu-Briggs – possibly to incapacitate her – and to stop the reading of High Chief Lulu-Brigg’s will.

He lost on all fronts. Governor Nyesom Wike soundly defeated him in the Rivers election and the courts overruled his efforts to frustrate his step-mother. In a judgement he delivered on July 25th, 2019 sanctioning that the Will be read, Hon. Justice .U. Kingsley –Chuku, ruled that ‘any purported challenge, contest or dispute of the Will, reading or publication of the Will in issue based on the alleged Custom and Tradition of the Kalabari people of Rivers State amounts to no reasonable cause of action and that any cause of action arising therefrom, if any, has no likelihood of success and certainly bound to fail.’

The police investigation into the death of High Chief Lulu-Briggs led to an autopsy conducted at the highly secure Ghana Military Hospital, Accra on July 19. Though the full report is not out yet, the preliminary finding was that High Chief Lulu-Briggs did not die a violent death. Unhappy that the result did not meet his expectation, Dumo is calling for a second autopsy and has continued to wage a public campaign of calumny against his step mother.

Yet, the Last Will and Testament of the deceased, read in a Rivers State court on July 26, 2019, is clear on what the family patriarch wanted. On the first page of the Will, High Chief Lulu-Briggs notes his burial wishes. He also notes that he has not made provision in the Will for Dumo, Senibo and Sofiri for reasons outlined in a letter which he has asked to be opened and tendered as evidence if they attempt to challenge his Will.

The High Chief’s Will has six codicils, with the first added in July 5, 2007 and the last in October27, 2014. They reflect several additions and changes he made to his Will over those years – including creation of a Trust where most of his assets are held. It also captures the transfer he made of his Moni Pulo Limited shares to his wife, one of his daughters and the O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation. In the fifth and sixth codicils, dated June 5, 2013 and October 27, 2014, respectively, he confirms that he has not provided for this three elder sons in his Will.

On October 2, 2012 he signed a declaration stating that his three sons are expressly excluded from inheriting from his estate. In addition, he bars a female who was purportedly brought to him as his daughter by one of his cousins from benefitting from his estate.

All his tangible personal property he has bequeathed to his wife, Seinye for her lifetime, after which it will go to his two daughters – Solate and Rachael.

Much has been written about the legal battles the late OB Lulu-Briggs fought against the three sons who almost pushed him out of the oil firm Moni Pulo before he reached a financial settlement with them in 2003 that saw them leave the company for him. It was also around this time that High Chief Lulu Briggs wrote an embarrassing letter to the then IG of Police asking for protection from his three sons.

Interestingly, High Chief Lulu-Brigg’s Will is dated February 2004. This was after he made an initial financial settlement to Chief Dumo in April 2003 and just before he settled a second legal case brought by the trio of Senibo, Dumo and Sofiri in May 2004 with a second tranche of payment.

According to court filings, the Will also contain an unopened Letter of Wishes. It will be interesting to see what this contains if the situation escalates to the point that this letter – which remains sealed – has to be opened and read to the public.