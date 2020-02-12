Highlife doyen, Victor Abimbola Olaiya dies at 89

One of Highlife music legend, Sir Victor Olaiya, has passed on in Lagos at age 89 after brief illness.

Olaiya, whose music has continued to attract both old and young artiste, died at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) on Wednesday.

The deceased, who celebrated his 89 birthday last December, was confirmed dead by Managing Director of Evergreen Music Company Ltd, Bimbo Esho.

Esho, who in a brief statement described Olaiya as Doyen of the industry, lamented that he died at exact 12noon.

“We pray that the Doyen of highlife music find repose with the creator while wishing the family and entire music community the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss.

“And to my name sake, Abimbola Olaiya, I will miss your contribution to Highlife Music,” he added.