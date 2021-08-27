Hosa Okunbo asked to be buried in Benin, not London – Family

By Peterson Ibi/Benin

The late Capt. Idahosa Wells Okunbo will be laid to rest in Benin, the Edo State capital, and not in London where he died, as previously speculated.

The family of the late business magnate dispelled the rumor in a statement by Dr. Tinyan Okunbo, late Thursday, noting that burying the deceased in Benin is ‘in strict compliance with his instruction.’

Fondly called Captain Hosa, the philanthropist who is father-in-law of recently crowned Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwase III, died of cancer in far away London on August 8, at the age of 63.

The family, while appreciating all sympathizers, said “he lives on in our minds and he will be buried in Benin City the Edo State Capital”, adding that details of the burial arrangement would be communicated in due course.

“We wish to use this medium to express our profound appreciation to everyone who has shown us love in this our challenging moments of the passage of our father, son, husband, brother, grandfather – Capt. Idahosa Wells Okunbo, who transited to glory on the 8th August, 2021.

“The numerous calls and condolence visits we have received from across the world, conveying sympathy and empathy clearly demonstrate his global goodwill.

“We would like to inform the public, friends and associates that he will be buried in Benin City, Edo State, in strict compliance with his instructions.

“As a family, we therefore use this opportunity to dispel rumours making the rounds that he would be buried in London.

“Details of the burial arrangement will be communicated in due course.

“We thank you for your prayers, love and respect for him and the family he left behind, as we will on our own ensure that his legacies are preserved. We also appreciate the love for the family’s privacy at this difficult time,” the statement read.