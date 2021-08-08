Hosa Okunbo, Benin billionaire and father in law of Olu of Warri Designate, dies at 63

Hosa Okunbo, Benin billionaire and father in law of Olu of Warri...

By Peterson Ibi

Tragedy struck in Benin Kingdom on Sunday morning, following the death of billionaire business mogul and politician, Hosa Wells Okunbo.

He reportedly died of cancer in a London hospital, at the age of 63.

The deceased, who was fondly known as Captain Hosa, is also the father of Ivie, wife of the Olu of Warri designate, Prince Tsola Emiko.

An unnamed source lamented thus:

“Hosa, whose health had remarkably improved following treatments in London and German hospitals, was planning to return to Nigeria next week to attend the coronation of the new Olu of Warri, Tsola Emiko, who is married to his daughter, Ivie.

“He had his new Lagos home decorated and even bought a new Rolls Royce for the new king.”

Captain Hosa’s health reportedly took a bad turn few days ago. He had close family members with him in London when he died.

The philanthropist has had having running battles with the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), over alleged illegal collection from shippers by his company.

He also had a conflict with Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State over his re-election last year, as he vowed to stop it at all cost, but failed to do so.

In mid-January this year, Capt Hosa, who was the Chairman, Ocean Marine Solutions Limited, was rumoured to have died but his family quashed the rumours.

“Immediately after the September 19, 2020, Edo State governorship election, [Captain Hosa] travelled to the United Kingdom, for his routine medical checkup,” family sources had said then.

The ownership of the maritime company has also been a source of dispute, as a Lagos lawyer, chief Ayeni is laying claims to it as well.