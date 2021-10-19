Hours after her sex tape was released, Tiwa Savage says she won’t bow to blackmail

Hours after the video was eventually leaked on Monday night, October 18, 2021, award-winning singer Tiwa Savage has reacted to her leaked short sex video weeks after she claimed someone was trying to blackmail her with the video.

The songwriter took to her Instagram stories to react to the video.

“You hated how I was able to control the narrative and get ahead of the story before it consumed me and how I’m able to joke on stage about something you thought should destroy me and make me feel ashamed,” she wrote.

Continuing, the Universal Music Group recording music act owned up to having a sex video with her boyfriend, saying she won’t bow to blackmail.

“You must knock my head when you see me otherwise. Gistloversblog with my full chest.”

In an earlier interview with a U.S-based radio station, Tiwa had said the video was mistakenly posted on snapchat but later deleted.

“So what happened was the person did it on Snapchat and he posted the tape by accident and deleted it but someone caught it.”

She went ahead to confirm the sex video saying she is aware of the implications it might cause her, stating “It’s a tiny clip but it’s me and it’s going to be out there forever. There are probably going to be memes.

“No part of me wants to pay the person. That is what is getting me angry. If you want to put it out, put it out. I am that crazy that I can put it out myself. You are not making any money from me. This was an intimate moment with someone I am dating. The person I am dating is not famous, he is a regular guy and his whole business is about to be out.”

The video has since set a fresh frenzy on social media platforms and Tiwa is one of the trending topics from Nigeria, in Lagos, and some other parts of the globe.