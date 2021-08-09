Housewife pours hot water on woman over allegation of dating her husband

By Michael Adesanya/Abeokuta

A mother of two, Joy Sunday has been arrested by the Ogun State Police Command for pouring hot water on the face of another woman Justina Ameh, whom she accused of sleeping with her husband.

A statement issued and signed by the Command’s Spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, revealed this on Sunday in Abeokuta.

According to Oyeyemi, the suspect was arrested following a report lodged at Agbado Divisional Headquarters by the elder sister of the victim one Kelechi Samuel.

“She reported that she went for vigil at the Spring of Life Global Ministry situated at Giwa area of Agbado with her younger sister when the suspect came into the church with a container of hot water and poured it on her sister’s face thereby causing her a grievous harm.

She stated further that while she was trying to hold the suspect, she was also stabbed on her left hand by the same suspect”, the Spokesman stated.

Oyeyemi said upon the report, the DPO Agbado Division, Kehinde Kuranga, detailed his men to the scene, where the suspect was promptly arrested.

He said “On interrogation, the suspect, Joy Sunday explained that, the victim has been accusing her of sleeping with her husband for quite some time now, and all efforts to disabuse her mind from it proved abortive.

On that fateful day, while they were in the church, the victim came as usual and started raining curses on her. While she tried to walk away from her, the victim pulled her back with her cloth and tore the cloth”.

He said “It was that annoyance that made her to go home and boiled water which she brought back to the church and poured it on the victim’s face.

When asked whether or not she is dating the victim’s husband, the suspect said she can swear with anything that there is nothing between her and the victim’s husband”.

The victim, Oyeyemi said has been taken to the Strong Tower Hospital for treatment.

Oyeyemi stated that the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun has directed that the case be properly investigated with the view to charging it to court as soon as possible.