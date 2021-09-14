How Edo PDP chieftain, driver, other were abducted on by 5-man gang – Police

How Edo PDP chieftain, driver, other were abducted on by 5-man gang...

By Peterson Ibi/Benin

Spokesman of Edo State Police Command, Kontongs Bello, Monday evening revealed that a five-man gang of kidnappers were responsible for the abduction of a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, Owere Dickson Imasogie.

He said the Edo south senatorial district PDP leader, his driver and one other person were kidnapped at about 7 am on his farm, located along Agbor Road, Benin City.

According to him, the hoodlums stormed the victim’s farm and kidnapped him at gun point.

He added that the victims were taken through the swamp to unknown unknown destination.

“The gunmen numbering about five stormed the farm with AK 47 riffle, one pump action gun, two battle axe at the hour of 7 and kidnapped him,” Bello said.

He added that the police are on the trail of the kidnappers to ensure the release of the victims unhurt.

The victim, a die-hard and founding member of the PDP in the state, is a renowned farmer who owns several farms in the Edo south senatorial district.

The PDP leader is generally liked for his generosity.