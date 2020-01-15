How I almost lost my life saving Oshiomhole from impeachment – Shaibu

By Peterson Ibi

Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, has recalled how he almost got killed trying to save the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, from being impeached by lawmakers, during his first and second terms in office as Governor of Edo State.

Shaibu disclosed this on Tuesday in Benin, while sharing his experience with journalists, after he was decorated as the Midwest Tempo Magazine’s man-of-the-year.

The award was bestowed on him for his contributions to the growth of democracy in Nigeria and the development of Edo State.

According to him, “I was brutalised for Comrade Oshiomhole. I laid down my life for him; threw my family through the fence for safety when I was attacked for his sake.

“My hands were stitched after I was attacked on the floor of the State House of Assembly, to save Comrade Adams Oshiomhole from being impeached in his first and second terms in office.

“It is now time for Edo people to choose if we want progress, but our progress must not be put in reverse. Some persons want to stop Edo State from progressing but this is the time to defend Governor Obaseki and Edo people.”

Shaibu who described himself as a true Comrade, noted that he deserves the title of comradeship, having protested and fought the military alongside notable Nigerians like late Chief Gani Fawehinm, to restore democracy in Nigeria.

The Deputy Governor said Oshiomhole who told him he doesn’t believe in removing legislators, acted contrary to his position and worked against Hon. Damian Lawani.

He said, “My Khaki is authentic, I earned it with my contribution to the return of democracy in Nigeria. I suffered in the course of the struggle to return Nigeria to civil rule in 1999. I am not copying anyone by putting on khaki; I earned it. I am a true comrade. I am not a comrade that speaks from both sides of his mouth.”

Comrade Shaibu, who wondered why Oshiomhole wants to stand against Governor Obaseki’s second term bid, said the former governor once told him that he believes in second term as first term is never enough for someone to make a difference.

“I remember Oshiomhole told me he believes in second term, saying four years is not enough for someone to make a difference. Edo people listened to him and the party gave him an overwhelming consensus, which made him emerge as the party’s candidate leading to his victory in the election.

“We are for good governance; we have a governor that has redefined good governance and he is doing all he promised the people during his campaign.

“We promised to take good governance to the next level. Obaseki is positively transforming the state through his people-oriented policies that have birthed programmes like Edo State Basic Education Transformation (EdoBEST), Edo State Healthcare Improvement Programme (Edo-HIP), and the Edo Oil Palm programme in the agricultural sector.

“He has made giant strides, which now positions our state as an investment destination. The governor is doing well and needs our support physically and our prayers spiritually.

Shaibu further charged the people of Edo State to support Governor Godwin Obaseki’s efforts aimed at redefining governance to improve the lives of residents.